Cute Couples Ruled the 2018 MTV VMAs Last Night!
An award show makes for the perfect date night.
If you're a celebrity, an award show makes for the perfect date night.
From married couples to couples with their children, to couples making their official pink carpet debut, so many adorable duos turned out for last night's MTV VMAs!
Check out all the #CoupleGoal moments from last night and let us know who your faves were!
Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir
DJ Khaled, Asahd, and Nicole Tuck
Spencer, Heidi and Gunner Pratt
Amandla Stenberg and King Princess
Nico Tortorella and Bethany Meyers