Cute Couples Ruled the 2018 MTV VMAs Last Night!

If you're a celebrity, an award show makes for the perfect date night.

From married couples to couples with their children, to couples making their official pink carpet debut, so many adorable duos turned out for last night's MTV VMAs!

Check out all the #CoupleGoal moments from last night and let us know who your faves were!

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson

SIPA USA

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

SIPA USA

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan

SIPA USA

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir



SIPA USA

DJ Khaled, Asahd, and Nicole Tuck

SIPA USA

Spencer, Heidi and Gunner Pratt

SIPA USA

Amandla Stenberg and King Princess

Nico Tortorella and Bethany Meyers

