Batwoman is Taking Over Chicago & Filming the Pilot This Weekend

Chicago is turning into Gotham once again, but it isn't for Batman... it's for Batwoman!

CW's newest show 'Batwoman' is taking over Chicago this weekend.

The series starring 'Orange is the New Black' alum Ruby Rose will be filming its pilot episode outdoors.

All exterior scenes are expected to take place at Federal Plaza just outside the Chicago Board of Trade Building near Michigan Ave. and Wacker Drive.

Rose will be playing the titular character who is being described as an “out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out” crimes in Gotham.

Related: Clark Street Bridge To Close Saturday For 'Batwoman' Filming

Batwoman, aka Kate Kane, was first introduced during DC Comics' Arrowversw crossover 'Elseworlds' which saw Supergirl, The Flash, and Arrow coming to Gotham.

During that episode, Kate Kane, aka Batwoman, told Supergirl the city has been looking for a hero since Batman's disappearance.

Elizabeth Anweis (Twins Peaks) has been cast in the role of Catherine Hamilton-Kane, Kate's step-mom.

Dougray Scott (My Week With Marilyn) will play Kate's father.

This will be the only TV pilot filming in Chicago this spring, but it's also been shooting in Vancouver, British Columbia where other CW shows 'Supernatural,' 'The Flash,' 'Arrow' and 'Supergirl' film.

If you're interested in scoring an extra role in the future, stay glued to 4 Star Casting for opportunities!