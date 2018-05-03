Delicious Taco & Margarita Deals for Cinco de Mayo

The best way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo is with some margaritas.

Thankfully, the holiday falls on Saturday this year so that leaves you ample time to recover.

First off, you probably should know what you're celebrating!

Contrary to popular belief, Cinco de Mayo is not Mexican Independence Day -- that's celebrated on Sept. 16!

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army's unlikely victory over the French forces of Napoleon III on May 5, 1862, at the Battle of Puebla.

Okay, so now that you know that, here are some delicious deals!

Antique Taco: Dive into three types of tacos, house-made chips with salsa, guac and queso dip, three flavors of paleta and a margarita or 5 Rabbit beer for $28 in Wicker Part from 3pm to 7pm! Get tickets here: eventbrite.com

Applebee’s: The chain has extended its $1 margarita special, also known as the Dollarita, through Saturday. Also participating locations are celebrating for the month of May with “Margs de Mayo” margarita specials, which include $3 House Margaritas, $5 Mucho Margaritas and $2 Dos Equis.

Bahama Breeze: This Cinco de Mayo deal starts early. Through Saturday, classic margaritas are $5. Offer not valid in Ohio and Virginia after 9 p.m.

Broken English: The Loop location will celebrate from 1 to 7pm with mariachi performances, giant piñatas, $5 Wansas reposado shots and swag giveaways.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Get $1 tacos and $4 Corona Extra bottles in the bar and lounge area at participating locations. Limit five per person.

Buffalo Wild Wings: On Saturday and Sunday, select locations will have $3 regular domestics and $4 Sharables. Plus, get mint juleps for the Kentucky Derby Saturday.

Carnivale: The West Loop location is hosting a mariachi band at 5pm and offering specials including a $24 taco platter and $11 pomegranate margaritas.

Chili's: Get $5 draft beers, Presidente Margaritas and Tequila Trifecta Ritas Saturday. Also with the My Chili’s Rewards program, get free chips and salsa or a non-alcoholic drink on every visit. Sign up at www.chilis.com/rewards.

Chipotle Mexican Grill: Get free delivery on orders $10 or more with promo code GETCHIPOTLE on app or website orders. Delivery through DoorDash is available in 800 cities. Learn more at www.chipotle.com/doordash. Chipotle also has a deal on catering through June 15. Place a catering order of $400 or more and get a $40 gift card. Learn more at www.chipotle.com/springcatering.

DMK Burger Bar: The Chicago-based restaurant will have a Churro Milkshake and Cinco de Mayo burger Saturday.

Hard Rock Cafe: Now through Sunday, get a Rockin’ Fresh Rita for $5 by saying the secret word “rockin’” when ordering the drink at participating locations.

Miller’s Ale House: Celebrate with the chain’s new southwestern eggrolls and a bucket of three Sol Cervezas for $9 or a pitcher of House Margaritas Thursday through Saturday.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: Cinco de Mayo is Cinco de Moe's and free shirts will be given to the first 50 customers at every location while supplies last. Burritos also will be $5 at participating locations Saturday.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina: Get $5 “Cinco ‘Ritas” and $10 “Perfect Patron Margaritas” Saturday at participating locations. There also are shot specials.

RA Sushi: The largest nationwide sushi chain has two Cinco de Mayo combos Saturday. Get tacos and the Emperor’s Margarita for $12 or tacos or for $10 get tacos and a choice of a 22-ounce Asahi, Kirin or Kirin Light.

Red Robin: The burger chain has rolled out a new Strawberry Basil Margarita in time for the holiday and also has a Taco Tavern Burger Double for $6.99.

TGI Fridays: For Cinco de Mayo, the chain is rolling out its new Blackberry Buzz Rita, which is a variation of Fridays’ existing Blackberry Margarita.

