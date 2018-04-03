Demi and Kehlani Seal End of Tour With A Kiss

By: Angela Domino

Demi Lovato wrapped up her Tell Me You Love Me Tour at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey last night, and things got rather steamy between her and tour mate Kehlani.

During Lovato's hit Lonely, Kehlani surprised Demi as she rolled around playfully on the stage bed. Kehlani kissed Demi, who then got on top of her serving the audience a fun and sexy performance.

Video of Demi Lovato KISSING And GRINDING On Kehlani While Performing &#039;Lonely&#039; In Newark!

They both took to social media to thank each other for an amazing run of the tour!

Looks like Demi isn't "Lonely" anymore...

Do you think there is something more than friendship between these two ladies? Fans are definitely shipping it!