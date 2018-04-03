Demi and Kehlani Seal End of Tour With A Kiss
Demi Lovato and Kehlani get steamy on stage during "Lonely." Are they more than just friends?
By: Angela Domino
Demi Lovato wrapped up her Tell Me You Love Me Tour at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey last night, and things got rather steamy between her and tour mate Kehlani.
During Lovato's hit Lonely, Kehlani surprised Demi as she rolled around playfully on the stage bed. Kehlani kissed Demi, who then got on top of her serving the audience a fun and sexy performance.
They both took to social media to thank each other for an amazing run of the tour!
Truly so grateful to have had this extremely special, talented and cool as fuck woman on this tour with me.. What an incredible fun sexy crazy night that I’ll never forget!! ------
twas a dream getting to do this tour with you. watching you every night was a learning experience and you forever have a fan and supporter in me. tonight your dancers put me up to this but anyone would be stupid not to jump at the chance to hop on that damn moving bed and grab your face looooool. i love you and appreciate you, beautiful. cheers to you, more life and success on the rest of the legs of this tour. -- @ddlovato
Looks like Demi isn't "Lonely" anymore...
Do you think there is something more than friendship between these two ladies? Fans are definitely shipping it!