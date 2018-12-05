Weird Holly Episode 15 - Are Cardi B and Offset Joking About the Break-Up?

Is it a publicity stunt? Conspiracy theorists Drex and Gabe weigh in! 

December 5, 2018
DreX & Nina featuring Gabe Ramirez
Offset and Cardi B pose backstage at the Jeremy Scott show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on September 6, 2018 in New York City.

Weird Holly

Drex and Nina's morning show ft. Gabe Rodriguez is here to bring you the hottest gossip around.

Are Cardi B and Offest joking about their break-up? Is it a publicity stunt? Conspiracy theorists Drex and Gabe break it down! 

 

The latest news stories dissected and discussed on today's show include: 

- Kim Kardashian explains why Kanye was on their phone during the Cher show! 

- Ellen grills Gwen Stefani about her relationship with Blake Shelton. Did she confirm the engagement?

 

 

Hollywood is weird... hear what Drex, Nina and Gabe had to say about all of it by listening in the player above! 

 

Cardi B
Offset
Weird Holly