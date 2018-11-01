Weird Holly Episode 9 - Has G-Eazy Moved on From Halsey?

He was out with a mysterious woman on a date night! And why did Justin Bieber SKIP Halloween?

November 1, 2018
DreX & Nina featuring Gabe Ramirez
6/9/2018 - G-Eazy during Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone at Wembley Stadium, London. This summer's hottest artists performed live for 80,000 Capital listeners at Wembley Stadium at the UK's biggest summer party.

Drex and Nina's morning show is here to bring you the hottest gossip around.

Hollywood is getting over their sugar Halloween hangover. 

Here's what's on the menu:

 

- Justin Bieber DITCHED Halloween and did THIS with his wife instead. 

- A new Austin Powers movie? Find out if he's happening. 

- How many languages can Prince Harry speak?

- Is G-Eazy dating some hot, tall model? 

 

 

Hollywood is weird... hear what Drex, Nina and Gabe had to say about all of it by listening in the player above! 

