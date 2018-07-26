Can You Dance To These Banned Wedding Songs?
Dance party!
July 26, 2018
The best part of the wedding is the dancing!
However, you don't want the DJ to play something totally wack. According to a survey done by FiveThirtyEight.com, they're come to a result of songs couples ban the most at weddings.
The top five include:
5. YMCA by The Village People
4. The Cupid Shuffle by Cupid
3. Macarena by Los Del Rio
2. The Cha-Cha Slide by DJ Casper
And the #1 banned song is The Chicken Dance, which we 100% agree!!
Would you still get up and dance if you heard these songs playing??