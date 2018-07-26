Can You Dance To These Banned Wedding Songs?

Dance party!

July 26, 2018
DreX & Nina
Categories: 
Features

The best part of the wedding is the dancing! 

However, you don't want the DJ to play something totally wack. According to a survey done by FiveThirtyEight.com, they're come to a result of songs couples ban the most at weddings. 

The top five include: 

5. YMCA by The Village People

4. The Cupid Shuffle by Cupid

3. Macarena by Los Del Rio

2. The Cha-Cha Slide by DJ Casper

And the #1 banned song is The Chicken Dance, which we 100% agree!!  

Would you still get up and dance if you heard these songs playing?? 

Tags: 
dancing
silly
Wedding
songs
banned