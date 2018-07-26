Can You Dance To These Banned Wedding Songs?

The best part of the wedding is the dancing!

However, you don't want the DJ to play something totally wack. According to a survey done by FiveThirtyEight.com, they're come to a result of songs couples ban the most at weddings.

The top five include:

5. YMCA by The Village People

4. The Cupid Shuffle by Cupid

3. Macarena by Los Del Rio

2. The Cha-Cha Slide by DJ Casper

And the #1 banned song is The Chicken Dance, which we 100% agree!!

Would you still get up and dance if you heard these songs playing??