Chicago Teacher Helps Former Student Land A Job By Watching Her Baby

A Chicago teacher helps former student when she asked for help in the middle of the night.

Teacher, LaShonda Carter, offered to help her former student by watching her baby as she tackled a job fair. As the teacher sat in the car with the child she posted a video asking people to donate baby supplies explaining the struggles the mother has been dealing with beyond motherhood.

LaShonda pulled heartstrings when she stated, "I have watched the world become that 'village that it takes to raise a child'". Soon the help became viral and donations were coming from everywhere passing their $500 goal!

To donate to the Chicago family click here.