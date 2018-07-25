Drex And Nina Bring Awareness to Addiction And Mental Health After Demi Lovato's Hospitalization

Stay Strong.

July 25, 2018
DreX & Nina

Yesterday, Demi Lovato was reported in the hospital after an overdose. 

Her family has since released a statement thanking all the well wishes. They also confirmed our beloved singer is awake and stable. Demi has always been open about sharing her dark battles with addiction and bipolar disorder to help spread awareness. During these times, we hope she continues to stay strong. 

Today, the morning show touches on the struggles of addiction and mental health to help end the stigma by allowing our listeners to tell their story as a care provider, family member, friend or personal journey. 

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

