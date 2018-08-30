FOB Pete Wentz Spills Deets On #TheManiaExperience Pop-Up In Chicago

August 30, 2018
Nina chats with Pete Wentz from Fall Out Boy before their hometown show at Wrigley Field on September 8th. 

As a Chicagoland kid Pete grew up watching Cubs games, threw the first pitch in 2016 and now he gets to perform in Chicago's legendary stadium. S'cool!  

FOB wants to bring their hometown excitement to you with #TheManiaExperience. On top of limited edition merch, the pre-show party will feature "12 different spaces for fans to walk through, a room full of music boxes with unreleased songs and a photo op with M A N I A mascots Frosty and Royal Tea." Sounds like a party! 

The pop-up will be open Sept. 8 & 9 and tickets are free.

Still want to go to the show? Head over to ticketmaster.com for tickets. 

 

