FOB Pete Wentz Spills Deets On #TheManiaExperience Pop-Up In Chicago

Nina chats with Pete Wentz from Fall Out Boy before their hometown show at Wrigley Field on September 8th.

As a Chicagoland kid Pete grew up watching Cubs games, threw the first pitch in 2016 and now he gets to perform in Chicago's legendary stadium. S'cool!

FOB wants to bring their hometown excitement to you with #TheManiaExperience. On top of limited edition merch, the pre-show party will feature "12 different spaces for fans to walk through, a room full of music boxes with unreleased songs and a photo op with M A N I A mascots Frosty and Royal Tea." Sounds like a party!

You know the world can get my bones but Chicago gets my soul.



Lake Effect Kid EP out now https://t.co/UERl7qhaHS



See you at Wrigley --⚾️ https://t.co/ape4CtpNb2 pic.twitter.com/JIxbvjmcoK — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) August 23, 2018

Someone told Frosty + Royal Tea there was a light on in Chicago... pic.twitter.com/Q7WjUdk6zr — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) August 28, 2018

The pop-up will be open Sept. 8 & 9 and tickets are free.

It will take place on September 8th and 9th from 10am-7pm at Coyne (330 N Green Street)



See you very soon Chicago! — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) August 28, 2018

Still want to go to the show? Head over to ticketmaster.com for tickets.