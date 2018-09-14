#HookUpHotline: Is Recycling A Dealbreaker?

Two singles ready to mingle.

September 14, 2018
DreX & Nina
Categories: 
Features

The daters will ask a series of questions in 96 seconds. Once the buzzer goes off they have to decide if they want to hang-up or hook-up. 

Will they save the world together?

Tags: 
Love
Game
singles
dating
first date
relationships