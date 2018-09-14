#HookUpHotline: Is Recycling A Dealbreaker?
Two singles ready to mingle.
September 14, 2018
Categories:
The daters will ask a series of questions in 96 seconds. Once the buzzer goes off they have to decide if they want to hang-up or hook-up.
Will they save the world together?
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
14 Sep
Dress to Impress at Homecoming from MetroPCS! Dynamic Wireless
15 Sep
15 Sep
16 Sep
B96 & Lipton at Tony's Fresh Market in Prospect Heights Tony's Fresh Market
22 Sep
Dress to Impress at Homecoming from MetroPCS! MetroPCS Corporate Retail