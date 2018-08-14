How To Flirt Without Saying A Word

Men's Health revealed the top 8 ways to flirt without saying a word!

1) Spread Out - dominant stances like draping your arm over the chair next to you

2) Open Up - Don't cross your arms

3) Dial Down Your Smile - Too much smiling is a no no

4) Touch Your Guy Friends - Determine social status by including your friends

5) Touch Your Face - this is draw attention to your features

6) Copy Her Moves - Mirroring her behavior

7) Play Eye Tag - slight glances

8) Watch For Her Signals - Is it okay to approach her?

Ladies, do you think these tricks would work on you? View all the details at here.