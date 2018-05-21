Skip to main content
Loading
Listen Live
Playlist
Podcasts
On Air Schedule
Menu
On Air
DreX & Nina
Nikki
Eric Tyler
Corey B
Schedule
News
Latest News
Music
Listen Live
On Demand
Contests
On-Air Contests
Online Contests
On-Site Contests
All Contests
Contest Rules
Events
Podcasts
Photos
Videos
More
Wild About The Wolves
Lollapalooza
Download our App
Contact us
Advertise With Us
JOIN THE CLUB
Search our Website
JOIN THE CLUB
Breaking News
If You're Gunna Quit Your Job Do It Like This
I've had enough!
May 21, 2018
DreX & Nina
Categories:
Features
This guy quit his job at Popeyes in the coolest way!
How did you walk out of your job?
Video of Guy Quit His Job at Popeye&#039;s Chicken in STYLE! Made a Song For LAST DAY!
Tags:
trending
work
quit
jobs
lifestyle
On Air Now
Nikki
10:00 am
to
2:00 pm
View Full Schedule
Daily Schedule
DreX & Nina
5:30 am
to
10:00 am
Nikki
10:00 am
to
2:00 pm
Eric Tyler
2:00 pm
to
7:00 pm
Corey B
7:00 pm
to
12:00 am
Upcoming Events
23
May
B96 & Pepsi at Wrigley - Win Summer Bash Tickets!
Wrigley Field
25
May
Metro PCS Summer Giveaways
SCM
26
May
B96 & Pepsi at Navy Pier - Win Summer Bash Tickets!
Navy Pier
27
May
MB Bike the Drive
Lake Shore Drive & Grant Park
27
May
B96 & Pepsi at Aurelio's Pizza in Geneva, IL - Win Summer Bash Tickets!
Aurelio's Pizza
View More Events
Recent Podcast Audio
Why Do "Easy Girls" Always Get The Guy?
The Best Of B96
If You're Gunna Quit Your Job Do It Like This
The Best Of B96
Tyler Chats with Kevin and AJ from BSB!
The Best Of B96
#GameTime: Man, I Feel Like A Woman!
The Best Of B96
What's The Most Stressful Thing About Being A Millennial?
The Best Of B96
Selena Gomez Betrays Friendship With Jennifer Aniston By Dating Her Ex-Husband
The Best Of B96
View More Episodes