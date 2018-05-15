Parents: How Much "Me Time" Do You Get Per Day?
I need a break!
May 15, 2018
Categories:
A study says parents get an average of 15-20 minutes of me time per day.
Do your kids ever give you time to yourself?
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
18 May
DD Cop on the Roof Top for Special Olympics Dunkin Donuts
20 May
Summer Bash Ticket Giveaway with Value City Furniture Value City Furniture
27 May
MB Bike the Drive Lake Shore Drive & Grant Park
05 Jul
JANELLE MONÁE THE CHICAGO THEATRE Chicago Theatre