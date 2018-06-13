Top Hobbies That Are Dying Out

Don't stop checking your horoscope, save those Beanie Babies and buy more paint!

According to SWNS Digital here's the full list of hobbies that are becoming more nostalgic than trendy.

1. Trainspotting

2. Quilting

3. Astrology

4. Scrapbooking

5. Home brewing

6. Squash

7. Mechanics

8. Astronomy

9. Woodworking

10. Toy collecting

11. Model building

12. Embroidery

13. Cards

14. Stamp collecting

15. Dancing

16. Coin collecting

17. Painting

18. Camping

19. Golf

20. Genealogy

Is your hobby going out of style?