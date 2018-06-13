Top Hobbies That Are Dying Out
Keep these hobbies alive!
June 13, 2018
Don't stop checking your horoscope, save those Beanie Babies and buy more paint!
According to SWNS Digital here's the full list of hobbies that are becoming more nostalgic than trendy.
1. Trainspotting
2. Quilting
3. Astrology
4. Scrapbooking
5. Home brewing
6. Squash
7. Mechanics
8. Astronomy
9. Woodworking
10. Toy collecting
11. Model building
12. Embroidery
13. Cards
14. Stamp collecting
15. Dancing
16. Coin collecting
17. Painting
18. Camping
19. Golf
20. Genealogy
Is your hobby going out of style?