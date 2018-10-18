Weird Holly Episode 2: All The Wild Things Cardi B Said on Jimmy Kimmel

Drex and Nina's morning show is here to bring you the hottest gossip around.

The biggest news today? Cardi B's brutally honest and hilarious appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's Brooklyn-edition show!

The rapper dished about everything from keeping Kulture's life private to the craziness of social media to how her daughter broke her vagina in the delivery room.

Related: Weird Holly Episode 1: Ariana Deals with Break-Up, Drake Talks Marrying Rihanna & More!

You know she doesn't spare any detail!

Hear what Drex and Gabe had to say about all of it!

Hollywood is weird... hear what Drex and Gabe had to say about all of it by listening below!