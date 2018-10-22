Weird Holly Episode 3 Wedding Edition: Ariana & Pete, Hailey and Justin!

One couple never planned to get married, the other already trademarked their last name!

October 22, 2018
DreX & Nina
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin attend the John Elliott front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 6, 2018 in New York City.

© Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Drex and Nina's morning show is here to bring you the hottest gossip around.

Here's what's happening in Hollywood on Monday! 

 

- Ariana and Pete never planned to go through with their wedding. 

- Paula Abdul FELL off the stage! 

- Hailey Bieber is trademarked... but it's not for LOVE! 

- How many more seasons of KUWTK can we expect?

 

Hollywood is weird... hear what Drex and Gabe had to say about all of it by listening below! 

