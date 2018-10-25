Weird Holly Episode 6: Ross Geller in Hot Water, Migos Accused of Stealing Music

Drex and Nina's morning show is here to bring you the hottest gossip around.

October 25, 2018
DreX & Nina
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 21: (L-R) Offset, Takeoff and Quavo of Migos attend the 31st Annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on June 21, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Here's what's happening in Hollywood today: 

 

- Is Johnny Depp returning to Pirates of the Carribean?

- Did Migos steal " Walk It Talk It" from another producer? Judge Nina, Judge Drex and Judge Gabe weigh in. 

- Ice- T arrested for toll evasion! If you run through the U-Pass lane, you should take note! 

- Which TV SHOW CAST makes the most $$$? 

 

 

Hollywood is weird... hear what Drex, Nina and Gabe had to say about all of it by listening in the player above!

