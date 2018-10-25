Weird Holly Episode 6: Ross Geller in Hot Water, Migos Accused of Stealing Music
Drex and Nina's morning show is here to bring you the hottest gossip around.
October 25, 2018
Here's what's happening in Hollywood today:
- Is Johnny Depp returning to Pirates of the Carribean?
- Did Migos steal " Walk It Talk It" from another producer? Judge Nina, Judge Drex and Judge Gabe weigh in.
- Ice- T arrested for toll evasion! If you run through the U-Pass lane, you should take note!
- Which TV SHOW CAST makes the most $$$?
Hollywood is weird... hear what Drex, Nina and Gabe had to say about all of it by listening in the player above!