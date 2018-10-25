Weird Holly Episode 6: Ross Geller in Hot Water, Migos Accused of Stealing Music

Drex and Nina's morning show is here to bring you the hottest gossip around.

Here's what's happening in Hollywood today:

- Is Johnny Depp returning to Pirates of the Carribean?

- Did Migos steal " Walk It Talk It" from another producer? Judge Nina, Judge Drex and Judge Gabe weigh in.

- Ice- T arrested for toll evasion! If you run through the U-Pass lane, you should take note!

- Which TV SHOW CAST makes the most $$$?

Hollywood is weird... hear what Drex, Nina and Gabe had to say about all of it by listening in the player above!