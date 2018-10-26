Weird Holly Episode 7: Did Diddy Really Grow Up Amish?

Drex and Nina's morning show is here to bring you the hottest gossip around.

Here's what's happening in Hollywood today:

- Why did Cardi B turn down a seven-figure deal from a magazine?

- Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan experienced some in-flight concerns when their plane couldn't LAND!

- P Diddy grew up Amish?

Hollywood is weird... hear what Drex, Nina and Gabe had to say about all of it by listening in the player above!