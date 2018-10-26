Weird Holly Episode 7: Did Diddy Really Grow Up Amish?
All that and more on Friday's edition of Weird Holly!
October 26, 2018
Drex and Nina's morning show is here to bring you the hottest gossip around.
Here's what's happening in Hollywood today:
- Why did Cardi B turn down a seven-figure deal from a magazine?
- Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan experienced some in-flight concerns when their plane couldn't LAND!
- P Diddy grew up Amish?
Hollywood is weird... hear what Drex, Nina and Gabe had to say about all of it by listening in the player above!