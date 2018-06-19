What Are The Most Swiped Neighborhoods In Chicago?
Single and ready to mingle?
June 19, 2018
The perfect neighborhood is KEY to making life a little more perfect.
Now studies are showing how where you live can effect your online dating vibes.
Bustle named the top five neighborhoods for online dating in Chicago based off Tinder users.
- Lincoln Park
- Old Town
- Wicker Park
- River North
- Wrigleyville
- Logan Square
If you're really looking for love, you might want to be in these target areas. ;)