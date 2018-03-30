Mar 29, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goalie Scott Foster (90) celebrates following the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at the United Center. Chicago won 6-2

An Accountant Stopped 7 Shots For The Hawks Last Night

Meet Scott Foster who had a CRAZY day yesterday!

Meet Scott Foster.  He's an accountant and beer league goalie.  Last night, he played for the 6x Stanley Cup Champion Chicago Blackhawks.

If you missed it last night, the story is wild.   It started before the game when Hawks goalie, Anton Forsberg, got hurt in warmups.  

Collin Delia was the backup.  It was also his first NHL game.  It also left the Hawks with interesting problem.  They had no backup goaltender.   That's where this NHL rule kicks in which is explained from a tweet in 2014. 

So, without time to get someone from their minor league team in Rockford, the Hawks plucked Scott Foster from a local adult beer league.   He played college hockey at Western Michigan.  He is 36.  He is an accountant during the day.  He also has NO CHANCE of even getting on the ice.  Collin Delia would have to get hurt and losing two goalies in one night is pretty much unheard of.  Well, you would think... fast forward to the third period....

Scott Foster was at his accounting job a few hours before.  Now, he's the goaltender for the Chicago Blackhawks in front 20,000 plus people at the UC (with a 6-2 lead against a top team in the league).  

Foster managed to stop 7 shots the rest of the game.  He gave up nothing.  The Hawks won 6-2.  Foster was awarded the number one star.  

He then answered all the media's questions in a hilarious fashion!

Well done, Scott!  This was needed in a Hawks season with little else to cheer about!  

