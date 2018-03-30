An Accountant Stopped 7 Shots For The Hawks Last Night

Meet Scott Foster. He's an accountant and beer league goalie. Last night, he played for the 6x Stanley Cup Champion Chicago Blackhawks.

If you missed it last night, the story is wild. It started before the game when Hawks goalie, Anton Forsberg, got hurt in warmups.

G Anton Forsberg sustained an injury warming up before tonight’s game and will not be in the lineup. Collin Delia will make his NHL debut, and the #Blackhawks have signed Scott Foster to an ATO to serve in an emergency backup role. — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 30, 2018

Collin Delia was the backup. It was also his first NHL game. It also left the Hawks with interesting problem. They had no backup goaltender. That's where this NHL rule kicks in which is explained from a tweet in 2014.

Rule 5.3 explains how Dwayne Roloson would be permitted to play for ANA should he be needed as emergency 3rd goalie. pic.twitter.com/WJPRUMHPuH — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 3, 2014

So, without time to get someone from their minor league team in Rockford, the Hawks plucked Scott Foster from a local adult beer league. He played college hockey at Western Michigan. He is 36. He is an accountant during the day. He also has NO CHANCE of even getting on the ice. Collin Delia would have to get hurt and losing two goalies in one night is pretty much unheard of. Well, you would think... fast forward to the third period....

Delia stays down after making a save and is now being helped off the ice. #Blackhawks — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 30, 2018

Scott Foster was at his accounting job a few hours before. Now, he's the goaltender for the Chicago Blackhawks in front 20,000 plus people at the UC (with a 6-2 lead against a top team in the league).

Foster managed to stop 7 shots the rest of the game. He gave up nothing. The Hawks won 6-2. Foster was awarded the number one star.

He then answered all the media's questions in a hilarious fashion!

Hilarious post-game interview from 36-year-old Scott Foster, who was called into action as the Blackhawks Emergency Backup Goaltender tonight pic.twitter.com/p4ExOQz8oA — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) March 30, 2018

Well done, Scott! This was needed in a Hawks season with little else to cheer about!