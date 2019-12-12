AJ Mitchell: The Jingle Bash Interviews

AJ Mitchell talks with Julia and Tyler at the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash! This is the full, uncut conversation backstage!

He discusses his new album "Skyview" that drops SOON! AJ also breaks down the writing and recording process. He then talks about how much his life has changed in the past two years, what he is the most proud of and takes us inside his new LA bachelor pad.

Make sure you check out AJ on Spanky's Corner from December 3rd too!