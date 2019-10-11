SPANKY'S CORNER: The Bidet Episode (with LEWIS CAPALDI and SHAED)

This may be the greatest episode of Spanky's Corner: A PODCAST ever created. Shaed returns to the podcast and that leads to multiple minutes of bidet talk. Some may say an outrageous and uncomfortable amount of bidet talk. Tyler and Julia recall their bidet experience. Would Abe Lincoln use a bidet? Hugh Laurie? Bruce Willis? What temperature of bidet is preferable?



Two of the greatest crimes ever were committed this past week. Tyler and Julia take an Inside Look.



Also, Tyler went to a banana sex club and we're fascinated and horrified. Lewis Capaldi closes us out with nothing but greatness.



RATE AND SUBSCRIBE FOR THE LOVE OF GOD (on Radio.com, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, wherever you get podcasts)