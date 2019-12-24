END OF THE DECADE SPANKY'S CORNER SPECTACULAR (PART 2)

MORE AVERAGE ENOUGH QUALITY END OF DECADE CONTENT FOR YOUR EARS!!! GATHER AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TABLE AND PLAY FOR YOUR GRANDMA!!!



Best song of the decade? One hit wonders? Crazy scandals? Celeb breakups? A lot of random things from what was the 2010s. Even Sonic from 104.3 Jams hops as we break down his drunken moment of the decade.



Hit up Julia (@theradiohag) and Tyler (@b96tyler) on the socials to argue why they are wrong on most of these. (and yes, Tyler was a year off on the Tiger Woods thing but whatever, happy holidays)