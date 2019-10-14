Isabela Merced Explains Her Name Change from Isabela Moner

NEW EPISODE OF SPANKY'S CORNER: A PODCAST!

You may know her as Isabela Moner. She explains why, as of today, she is now Isabela Merced.

Isabela is an accomplished Broadway actress, just played Dora The Explorer in "Dora & The Lost City Of Gold" and now has a new track dropping in ten days.

She also tells us CRAZY stories about Broadway theater moms and the shenanigans they pull to get their kids better roles. We dive into her cableless childhood, her stash of frequent flier miles and tells stories of her sneaking out of the house (while her mom is in the room).