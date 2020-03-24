JoJo hops on Spanky's Corner: A PODCAST w/ Julia and Tyler

JoJo has a new track/video called "Man". She's also got a new album "Good To Know" that drops on May 1st. PRE-ORDER NOW!! Julia and Tyler catch up with JoJo in quarantine.

JoJo has been on FIRE on the socials during the quarantine. She just did a live IG performance with Tori Kelly and has been showcasing other artists.

With all the creative people being inside, are we set for an amazing run of new music when this is all done? She also talks about everything else she's doing while being stuck inside including her JoJo approved list of binge worthy shows.

Julia and Tyler also dive into how promoting JoJo's new album is different without being able to be out doing a promo tour.