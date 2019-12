Julia and Tyler's full and uncut conversation with Katy Perry backstage at the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash in Chicago!

Charlie Puth asks Katy a question via the satellite. She dives into her naked reindeer massage (wait, what?). She previews what's next in 2020 (she's got an album coming ya know).

Katy then gives us a breakdown on social media and how it effects all of us (good & bad) in the world today.