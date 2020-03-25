Lauv Talks New Album, Quarantine, Writing With Why Don't We And His Binge Watch List
Lauv Talks With Spanky's Corner: A PODCAST!
March 25, 2020
Lauv checks in with Tyler from his quarantine to discuss life.
His new album "How I'm Feeling" has been out a couple of weeks. He chats about how the reaction has been.
Lauv discusses his track with BTS which is co-written with Jonah, Daniel and Corbyn from Why Don't We. What's it like to work with those guys? Wait, he's heard new music from WDW?????
How's life promoting a new album in this stay at home world? Lauv also has plans for a new music video that could include YOU! Is it a good thing or bad thing to have a new album in this quarantined world?
Lauv gives his binge watch recommendations. He also gives us a Lauv approved soap for your hands during these trying times.
Wash your hands.