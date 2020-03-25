Lauv Talks New Album, Quarantine, Writing With Why Don't We And His Binge Watch List

Lauv checks in with Tyler from his quarantine to discuss life.



His new album "How I'm Feeling" has been out a couple of weeks. He chats about how the reaction has been.



Lauv discusses his track with BTS which is co-written with Jonah, Daniel and Corbyn from Why Don't We. What's it like to work with those guys? Wait, he's heard new music from WDW?????



How's life promoting a new album in this stay at home world? Lauv also has plans for a new music video that could include YOU! Is it a good thing or bad thing to have a new album in this quarantined world?



Lauv gives his binge watch recommendations. He also gives us a Lauv approved soap for your hands during these trying times.



Wash your hands.