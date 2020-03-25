Lauv Talks New Album, Quarantine, Writing With Why Don't We And His Binge Watch List

Lauv Talks With Spanky's Corner: A PODCAST!

March 25, 2020
Eric Tyler
Lauv
Lauv checks in with Tyler from his quarantine to discuss life.  

His new album "How I'm Feeling" has been out a couple of weeks.  He chats about how the reaction has been.  

Lauv discusses his track with BTS which is co-written with Jonah, Daniel and Corbyn from Why Don't We.  What's it like to work with those guys?  Wait, he's heard new music from WDW?????

How's life promoting a new album in this stay at home world?  Lauv also has plans for a new music video that could include YOU!  Is it a good thing or bad thing to have a new album in this quarantined world? 

Lauv gives his binge watch recommendations.  He also gives us a Lauv approved soap for your hands during these trying times.  

Wash your hands.

