Normani with Julia and Tyler backstage at the B96 Jingle Bash!

She reveals the one thing that terrifies her about the feature spread in "Fader". Tyler and Julia get some new info about the upcoming album and when its due. What does the Forbes Under 30 mean to her? Here's the full, uncut audio from the show!

(Make sure you check Normani out on two previous episodes of Spanky's Corner! --August 1st and October 10th)