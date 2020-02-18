Public Talks With Spanky's Corner: A PODCAST!

John and Matt from Public return to the B96 Studios and hop on the pod with Julia and Tyler! Unfortunately, Ben couldn't make it cause he has a nasty case of the sniffles. We left a gap in the picture above where he would've been. #sadsies

Their track "Make You Mine" blew up on Tik Tok and their nationwide tour is about to wrap up.

The guys discuss clothing items they've collected from green rooms, the most ridiculous thing from this tour, the strategy of using a Groupon to pay for a first date and we witness the first ever handstand in Blue Cross Blue Shield Performance Stage history. A lot happens in 11 minutes and 23 seconds.