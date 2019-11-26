Spanky's Corner: A PODCAST w/ Julia & Tyler THE THANKSGIVING EPISODE

IT'S THE THANKSGIVING EDITION OF SPANKY'S CORNER: A PODCAST! PLAY THIS FOR YOUR GRANDMA WHILE GATHERED AROUND THE TABLE EATING TURKEY!

Julia got followed on Twitter by someone REALLY famous and REALLY in the news recently. It's affecting what she tweets about. Also, one particular artist's fanbase is pissed at her for something else she tweeted. It's been a tough week for @theradiohag.

Julia hates Thanksgiving. Tyler and Sonic beg her to open her heart to embrace Thanksgiving joy (followed by a FMK: 4th of July, Thanksgiving, Easter).

Tyler wants to go to a hockey game and skip out on his wife's dinner party. He may be a terrible person. His wife said it's ok, but is it a test? His wife jumps on the podcast to discuss.

Side note: The bosses are actually in the building as this was recorded late in the evening (which they never are). Tyler thinks that means someone is getting fired around here soon. But who?