New Episode of Spanky's Corner: A PODCAST w/ Tyler & Julia is LIVE!

Taking Ludacris To Get Neutered Today

January 16, 2020
Eric Tyler
Categories: 
Spanky's Corner: A Podcast
Features

 

This episode is littered with tomfoolery. Julia almost poisoned herself to death this week. She lived. #blessed.   

A "look-alike" gay porn star asked Shawn Mendes for permission to play him in a movie. Tyler and Julia take a deep dive into the pros/cons for Shawn. Somehow that leads into a discussion about the place in Canada that is now renting sex dolls for $149 an hour.  

America drank less wine in 2019 than any other time in 25 years, which just seems nefarious. Apparently there are reasons why, they discuss.  

A demon cat in Australia caused $40,000 worth of damage to a couples house. The episode ends with a couple of high quality headlines from this past week about men and their mangled genitalia. Listen with the whole family! (Mangled Genitalia = new speakeasy name, no stealing kk)

Tags: 
Spanky's Corner
Podcast
Tyler
Eric Tyler
Julia
comedy
fun
Entertainment