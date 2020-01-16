New Episode of Spanky's Corner: A PODCAST w/ Tyler & Julia is LIVE!

This episode is littered with tomfoolery. Julia almost poisoned herself to death this week. She lived. #blessed.



A "look-alike" gay porn star asked Shawn Mendes for permission to play him in a movie. Tyler and Julia take a deep dive into the pros/cons for Shawn. Somehow that leads into a discussion about the place in Canada that is now renting sex dolls for $149 an hour.



America drank less wine in 2019 than any other time in 25 years, which just seems nefarious. Apparently there are reasons why, they discuss.



A demon cat in Australia caused $40,000 worth of damage to a couples house. The episode ends with a couple of high quality headlines from this past week about men and their mangled genitalia. Listen with the whole family! (Mangled Genitalia = new speakeasy name, no stealing kk)