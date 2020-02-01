Spanky's Corner: Julia Got Offered $$ For WHAT????

A week after Julia ate lamb testicles and intestines for Truth Or Dare Wars, Tyler makes a pitch to the corporate suits for approval to submit an expense report to get reimbursed it. Josh R then gives us the single greatest one minute of audio in Julia's life.

The coronavirus is a thing. The Corona beer virus is not a thing. Seems dumb (it is), but people are confusing the two and there's actual stats to back that up.

Then, Julia breaks down a DM she got at 12:30 in the morning. She was offered money in exchange for something from someone she sort of knows. Creepy or money making opportunity? It's a Spanky's Corner Deep Dive.