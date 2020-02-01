Spanky's Corner: Julia Got Offered $$ For WHAT????

A week after Julia ate lamb testicles and intestines for Truth Or Dare Wars, Tyler makes a pitch to the corporate suits for approval to submit an expense report to get reimbursed it.  Josh R then gives us the single greatest one minute of audio in Julia's life.  

The coronavirus is a thing.  The Corona beer virus is not a thing.  Seems dumb (it is), but people are confusing the two and there's actual stats to back that up. 

Then, Julia breaks down a DM she got at 12:30 in the morning.  She was offered money in exchange for something from someone she sort of knows.  Creepy or money making opportunity?  It's a Spanky's Corner Deep Dive.  

