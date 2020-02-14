Spanky's Corner: A PODCAST! BONUS VD SHOW!!!!

TWO EPISODES IN ONE DAY??? JULIA AND TYLER JUST HIT YOU IN THE FACE WITH A BONUS VALENTINE'S DAY EPISODE!

Julia and Tyler are at the Chicago Auto Show with a VD episode for the single people, non-single people and non-single people that act like single people. The wide range of topics on this is simply staggering and it could alter your life:

Julia has a list of dating apps for people that are into oddly specific things. You may end up hooking up with a clown, a prisoner or a mullet wearer. #lucky

Breaking up with someone over their awful pet

Hooking up with ferret owners

Breaking up with your significant other right before VD so you don't have to buy a gift

Tyler's overall disdain for this "holiday"

Julia's overall ability to troll her BF on this "holiday"

McDonald's are doing romantic candlelit dinners in some cities tonight #grateful

Are getting flowers on any other of the 364 days of the year actually more thoughtful?

Six Valentine's Day couple myths according to one those (probably single) dating experts

Olive Garden sells bedding!!!!!!