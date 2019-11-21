Spanky's Corner: A PODCAST!!!! Charlie Puth Swings By

5x Grammy nominated international recording artist superstar, Charlie Puth, jumps on the podcast. Come for the chat, stay for "Charlies Crunk Christmas" when he beatboxes hip hop tracks mashed up with your grandma's favorite holiday songs. It's a skill that's probably on his resume.

Tyler and Julia discuss with him what it's like to get the Grammy nomination call, what it's like to rent Katy Perry's house and inform him of the single greatest Charlie fan Twitter page, @puthiespants.

Charlie also breaks down his new track "Mother", the upcoming album and reflects on what's like to have one of the biggest songs of the decade.