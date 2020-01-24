New Episode of Spanky's Corner: A PODCAST w/ cohost Tate McRae

Julia got a little (actually, very) perturbed at Tyler for what he made her do for Truth Or Dare Wars this week. (SPOILER ALERT: it involved eating parts of a lamb that you should never put in your mouth).



Julia and Tyler discuss a new internet thing guys are doing with soy sauce. It's just as dumb as the Tide Pod thing. Julia gets very upset at Angelina Jolie (again) which leads this glorious sentence that was spoken: "YOU CANNOT ADOPT YOUR WAY OUT OF MAKING OUT WITH YOUR BROTHER WHILE PRETENDING IT DIDN'T HAPPEN".



A new segment is on the podcast this week.... James Corden Carpool Karokegate: A Spanky's Corner Inside Look



Tyler has a story about some friends that were on The Bachelor. Julia has love affair with the person who is putting mini-sombreros on real pigeons in Nevada.



Then, Tate McRae jumps on to co-host the podcast. She's got an EP that dropped today (1/24). She just got signed to RCA Records. She has a HUGE YouTube presence.