New Episode of Spanky's Corner: A PODCAST!!! Julia and Tyler grab Sonic from 104.3 Jams for a quarantined podcast

Spanky's Corner from home as the city of Chicago is grounded. Technology is swell. Julia and Tyler hit up Sonic from 104.3 Jams to kill 54 minutes of quarantine time. This week's podcast had one edit, it's raw AF.



An update to Sonic's bidet installation. Tyler may be adding an additional member to his family (SPOILER: IT'S NOT A PERSON). BINGE WATCH SHOW UPDATE WITH NEW THINGS TO WATCH because what else is there to do? 2 of the 3 people on this podcast don't like Tiger King, which is a travesty.



TOILET PAPER UPDATE!!! Deep dive into everyone's supply in these trying times. Julia, Tyler and Sonic break down their top 3 cleaning products because that's what we've come to.



The South Loop in Chicago is doing some cool things to communicate with one another in quarantine. PornHub has started doing things that may single handedly flatten the curve.



Julia has a list of quarantine pickup lines.



Side note: this was recorded while drinking so if it sucks, we will just blame it on that.