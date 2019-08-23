LIZZO hops on Spanky's Corner: A PODCAST!

This week on episode 11 of Spanky's Corner: a podcast! Tyler and Julia recap their weekend at Lollapalooza and their ingenious plan to find out who Ariana Grande was dating. Julia has yet ANOTHER magnesium fueled dream which lead her to getting dumped by this a-list celebrity at the deli counter.

AJ from the Backstreet Boys facetimed Julia Friday night. LIZZO joins us on this episode and her talk with Tyler is eVeRyThInG you could've hoped. And finally, we found a celebrity who actually just wants to sit there and talk to us about absolutely nothing for a very long time. Enter: Stephen Puth.