Anthony Ramos jumps on Spanky's Corner: A PODCAST!
November 1, 2019
Anthony Ramos sits down with Tyler. Anthony was an original cast member of "Hamilton". He talks about the crazy ride of the Broadway play and his even crazier story about how he landed that role. He also chats about his role in "A Star Is Born" with Lady Gaga and gives us an inside look on how beautiful Bradley Cooper is in real life.
Anthony's got a new single, a new album and a tour that opens TONIGHT in Chicago.