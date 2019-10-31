New episode of Spanky's Corner: A PODCAST w/ Tyler & Julia is up! The Halloween Episode

All episodes are special... but this one is specialer. Welcome to the Halloween edition of Spanky's Corner: A PODCAST.

Julia's boyfriend, Josh, jumps on. He did the unthinkable. He worked his way out of doing a couples costume with Julia. #blessed.

Tyler and Julia come up with a plan to prank a yet to be determined coworker. Then Sonic from 104.3 Jams comes in to discuss his costume fail. This episode finishes with a woman who honors her son's grave in the WORST way possible. Halloween fun for the whole family.