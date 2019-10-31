New episode of Spanky's Corner: A PODCAST w/ Tyler & Julia is up! The Halloween Episode

October 31, 2019
Eric Tyler
All episodes are special... but this one is specialer.  Welcome to the Halloween edition of Spanky's Corner:  A PODCAST. 

Julia's boyfriend, Josh, jumps on.   He did the unthinkable.  He worked his way out of doing a couples costume with Julia.  #blessed.

Tyler and Julia come up with a plan to prank a yet to be determined coworker.  Then Sonic from 104.3 Jams comes in to discuss his costume fail.  This episode finishes with a woman who honors her son's grave in the WORST way possible.  Halloween fun for the whole family.  

