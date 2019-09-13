Spanky's Corner: Kenzie's Dad Reads His Daughters IG Bikini Pic Comments

Episode 14!!!! We went to Kanye's Sunday Service and then got drunk. We deliver the full break down.



Sonic got slapped on a date which was only the third weirdest thing that happened to him that night. Julia reveals a deep dark secret about what she did while staying at Tyler's house.



Then we call Kenzie's dad and make him read all the comments from thirsty men on his daughters IG bikini pictures. It's a heartwarming moment between father and daughter.