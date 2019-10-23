New Episode of Spanky's Corner: A PODCAST w/ Tyler & Julia is LIVE!

Julia and Tyler just made their most childish, sophomoric, low brow, immature, juvenile and all around unsophisticated episode yet! Never give up on your dreams, kids!

This episode starts with a deep dive into the poop smearing guy that has been terrorizing Bridgeport.

Then high powered record executive Josh jumps back on the podcast to have a master debate with Julia on whether "Friends" sucks or not. It may break their own friendship.

Julia and Tyler then breakdown what your email domain says about you which naturally leads into a full on conversation about Drake's junk. Enjoy!