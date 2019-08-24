Lindsey Stirling on this week's episode of Spanky's Corner: A PODCAST!

A One Direction fan mom once bit Julia on the arm. Our amazing, kind, gracious, talented, handsome boss Erik Bradley discusses more INSANE things we've seen fans do to meet their favorite artists.

Kenzie continues to struggle with the English language, but she's precious so it doesn't matter. Sonic is in a wedding, but he's clearly filler to make sure the groom has the same amount of people standing up there as the bride.

PLUS, LINDSEY STIRLING (and her dog)!!!!!!!!!!