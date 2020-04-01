New April Fools Day Episode of Spanky's Corner: A PODCAST! (w/ Julia & Tyler) for your quarantined listening pleasure

Spanky's Corner: Who's Gonna Tell The Amish?

April 1, 2020
Eric Tyler
Categories: 
Spanky's Corner: A Podcast
Features

 

Julia and Tyler do the podcast from their respective studios (closets).  This pod is raw  AF, not one edit was made.  Just a bunch of mindless nonsense as we all kill some time. 

It's taken a few days of isolation, but JULIA IS DTF!!!!   Tyler on the other hand got the best dog on the planet over the weekend.  

NEW GAME ON THE PODCAST:  How many people got arrested in the city of Chicago last Wednesday?  (Tease ->)  THE NUMBER WILL SHOCK YOU!  Seriously, it will shock you.  Like for real.  It's shocking. 

What day is it today?  Have you brushed your teeth today?  

There is a group of people in this world that have NO IDEA that there is an international pandemic happening right now.  They won't know for another week.  Who is it?  (<- another tease)

A Spanky's Corner Deep Dive:  AMISH vs MENNONITES.  It's a very comprehensive inside look on the Amish that you won't get anywhere else (including Joe Rogan). 

Julia did a full internet stream about John Mayer.  The comments went off the rails in a HURRY.

An update on what everyone is watching because in these trying times, you can't have enough things to watch.  

 

Tags: 
Spanky's Corner
Tyler
Julia
Eric Tyler
Podcasts
comedy
funny
amish