New April Fools Day Episode of Spanky's Corner: A PODCAST! (w/ Julia & Tyler) for your quarantined listening pleasure

Julia and Tyler do the podcast from their respective studios (closets). This pod is raw AF, not one edit was made. Just a bunch of mindless nonsense as we all kill some time.



It's taken a few days of isolation, but JULIA IS DTF!!!! Tyler on the other hand got the best dog on the planet over the weekend.



NEW GAME ON THE PODCAST: How many people got arrested in the city of Chicago last Wednesday? (Tease ->) THE NUMBER WILL SHOCK YOU! Seriously, it will shock you. Like for real. It's shocking.



What day is it today? Have you brushed your teeth today?



There is a group of people in this world that have NO IDEA that there is an international pandemic happening right now. They won't know for another week. Who is it? (<- another tease)



A Spanky's Corner Deep Dive: AMISH vs MENNONITES. It's a very comprehensive inside look on the Amish that you won't get anywhere else (including Joe Rogan).



Julia did a full internet stream about John Mayer. The comments went off the rails in a HURRY.



An update on what everyone is watching because in these trying times, you can't have enough things to watch.



