The Years Most Streamed Interviews on Spanky's Corner: A PODCAST!
Spanky's Corner Year End Interview Spectacular (Part 1)
January 1, 2020
41 artists were on Spanky's Corner: A PODCAST in 2019.
So, in no particular order ..... THESE ARE THE 10 MOST STREAMED ARTIST INTERVIEWS FROM THE PAST YEAR!!!
Lizzo from Wrigley Field in August
Normani from the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash in December
Charlie Puth from the B96 Studios in November
Monsta X from the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash in December
Katy Perry from the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash in December
PART TWO COMING VERY SOON