The Years Most Streamed Interviews on Spanky's Corner: A PODCAST!

Spanky's Corner Year End Interview Spectacular (Part 1)

January 1, 2020
Eric Tyler
Monsta X Jingle Bash
41 artists were on Spanky's Corner: A PODCAST in 2019.  

So, in no particular order ..... THESE ARE THE 10 MOST STREAMED ARTIST INTERVIEWS FROM THE PAST YEAR!!! 

Lizzo from Wrigley Field in August

Normani from the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash in December 

Charlie Puth from the B96 Studios in November

Monsta X from the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash in December

Katy Perry from the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash in December 

PART TWO COMING VERY SOON 

