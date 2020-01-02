The most streamed Spanky's Corner: A PODCAST interviews from 2019

Spanky's Corner Year End Interview Spectacular (Part 2)

January 2, 2020
Eric Tyler
Categories: 
Spanky's Corner: A Podcast
Features

 

Part 2 of the TEN MOST STREAMED Spanky's Corner: A PODCAST interviews from 2019.  

 

WHY DON'T WE from the B96 studios in September

ELLIE GOULDING when she called the B96 studios in August 

CAMILA CABELLO from the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash 

NCT 127 from the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash

LEWIS CAPALDI from the B96 studios in October

 

(Hit up Part 1 for Monsta X, Katy Perry, Normani, Charlie Puth and Lizzo)

Tags: 
interview
Why Don't We
Camila
Camila Cabello
Lewis Capaldi
NCT 127
Ellie Goulding
Spanky's Corner
Eric Tyler
Julia