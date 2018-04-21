Verne Troyer Has Died

He was 49. Verne was most famous for playing Mini-Me in the Austin Powers movies.

His Facebook page confirmed the news today:

"It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today"

"He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con’s & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing. Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know."

