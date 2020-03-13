Your Evening Spank Podcast w/ Julia & Tyler -- Tues Mar 10th

Your daily bunch of gossipy nonsense from Julia and Tyler.



They almost killed Chelsea Cutler today. Whoops. Listen to the story then listen (please) to the last episode to hear Chelsea.



The Coachella officials made it officially official and are moving the festival to October.



Jeopardy is going audienceless for Alex Trebek. Julia has a list of popular things that are now 10 years old. Lady Gaga is on the list, so its worth it. The Telegraph in the UK hired a lip reader to see what Prince William and Prince Harry said to each other. THE RESULTS (absolutely will not) SHOCK YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



A woman in Australia accidentally bought a 12 year supply of toilet paper.