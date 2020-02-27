Your Evening Spank Podcast w/ Julia & Tyler: Thurs 2/27 -- Gossip On The Go

Welcome to Your Evening Spank, A Spanky's Corner True Podcast Original. Julia and Tyler gonna toss out these nightly short episodes about stuff you missed while you were at work (on top of your weekly Spanky's Corner: A Podcast episodes.) Shoutout to Naomi VanderVixen, the official voice of Your Evening Spank.

Oprah talks about having a one night stand.

A Shark Tank cast member got scammed for almost $400,000.

Pete Davidson has a lot to say about the Ariana Grande breakup.

Apple refuses to let villains use iPhones in movies.

Lady Gaga has new music dropping that has a video shot on an iPhone.

Taylor Swift and BTS each have new videos that are breaking the internet.

A new round of naked celebrities on the new Calvin Klein campaign.