Your Evening Spank Podcast w/ Julia & Tyler: Thurs 2/27 -- Gossip On The Go
Spanky's Corner: A Podcast
February 27, 2020
Welcome to Your Evening Spank, A Spanky's Corner True Podcast Original. Julia and Tyler gonna toss out these nightly short episodes about stuff you missed while you were at work (on top of your weekly Spanky's Corner: A Podcast episodes.) Shoutout to Naomi VanderVixen, the official voice of Your Evening Spank.
Oprah talks about having a one night stand.
A Shark Tank cast member got scammed for almost $400,000.
Pete Davidson has a lot to say about the Ariana Grande breakup.
Apple refuses to let villains use iPhones in movies.
Lady Gaga has new music dropping that has a video shot on an iPhone.
Taylor Swift and BTS each have new videos that are breaking the internet.
A new round of naked celebrities on the new Calvin Klein campaign.