Katy Perry Pregnancy Rumors. Ultra in Miami postponed. Get paid to watch The Office. Your Evening Spank Podcast w/ Julia & Tyler 3/4

Breaking news: Ultra in Miami has been postponed... errrr cancelled because of coronavirus. Meanwhile, 50,000 people are probably not gonna cancel flights and go to all the parties that are still happening, so whatever. What's this all mean for SXSW and Coachella?



Julia debuts another 10 year old punk rock song from her boyfriend Josh. It's glorious, magical and life changing. Playing it on this podcast is bout to launch his music career into the stratosphere.



Is Katy Perry pregnant? She sparked her own baby rumor (or as her bf spells it, rumour).



Twitter is testing something very stupid that shares a name with an enema.



You wanna watch The Office and make $1,000? IT'S HAPPENING!!!!



Ariana Grande probably ended her relationship from the boyfriend she never confirmed she had.



Another airline is adding spiked seltzer and a guy in Chicago is on an all beer diet for lent.